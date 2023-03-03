A Wyoming-based Air Force helicopter squadron visited LSU for a recruiting event on March 1. As part of the event the squadron gave LSU Air Force ROTC cadets a helicopter ride around LSU's campus and Baton Rouge.
PHOTOS: Flying Tigers
Tarun Kakarala
