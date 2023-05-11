Year after year dumpsters appear all around campus during the last week or so of the spring semester.
Students who live on campus move out and create a large quantity of trash. But does all of this trash truly need to be thrown out?
If one takes the time to see what students actually toss in these dumpsters, then one will find out not everything discarded should be. Items ranging from bed sheets to minifridges to entire shelving systems end up in these dumpsters.
As was noted here last year, some solutions to reduce this waste do exist. However, they would potentially be better utilized with increased awareness.
Starting on Monday dumpsters sit near campus dorms and apartments. As few students have moved out at this point, trash levels are low.
As the days progress, more and more items begin to fill the dumpsters.
Wednesday was the last day I was able to capture photos, but the dumpsters continued to grow fuller with more items that could have been saved or reused.
If you are a student who is still on campus, hopefully you will reconsider what you toss in the dumpster as you move out.