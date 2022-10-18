PHOTOS: Fun activities to try at the UREC
Chloe Kalmbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Popular This Week
-
SG Senate passes resolution urging for a $20 minimum wage
-
LSU building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021
-
'I think it's inevitable:' Law professor, students react to Biden's marijuana pardon, future legalization
-
Rico Nasty performs at LSU Homecoming concert this Wednesday night
-
Football Notebook: LSU prepares for home matchup with Ole Miss
-
LSU AgCenter hosts annual Corn Maze at Burden with a corn maze and pumpkin patch for students and families
-
Goal Posts Down: Reliving LSU's greatest upset win 25 years later
-
Offensive explosion: Three things fans saw on offense that led to victory
-
SG passes budget for 2023 fiscal year, members break down contents, discuss allocations
-
An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 31%
- Feels Like: 53°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 53°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 07:08:52 AM
- Sunset: 06:30:30 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 65F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Waves of 3 to 5 feet in the tidal lakes, 4 to 6 feet in the sounds, and seas 5 to 8 ft in the Gulf waters is expected. * WHERE...All of the tidal lakes, sounds, and Gulf waters. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging 30 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...All of the counties in southwest and coastal Mississippi and counties in southeast Louisiana north of Interstate 12. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, consider bringing your pets indoors or provide adequate shelter from the cold. And check on those that may have insufficient heating and know locations of warming shelters. &&
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:08:52 AM
Sunset: 06:30:30 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: N @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:09:33 AM
Sunset: 06:29:27 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:10:14 AM
Sunset: 06:28:25 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:10:55 AM
Sunset: 06:27:23 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:11:37 AM
Sunset: 06:26:22 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:12:20 AM
Sunset: 06:25:22 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:13:03 AM
Sunset: 06:24:23 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.