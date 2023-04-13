The LSU Art Clubs put on an art market to sell their members' work and promote their clubs. Here's a look at what they had on sale Thursday.
PHOTOS: LSU art clubs host market in Free Speech Alley
- Francis Dinh
-
- Updated
- Comments
Francis Dinh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
PHOTOS: The Mississippi River
-
Man-in-the-quad: How an LSU student is going viral on TikTok for man-on-the-street content
-
LSU football recruiting: A look at the 2024 class toward the end of the spring season
-
Football notebook: Updates from Brian Kelly as LSU enters tail end of spring practice
-
Innovate given four penalties for SG code violations; president, VP will still be sworn in
-
Student-owned clothing store AnnLian provides affordable fashion to sororities at LSU
-
No. 1 vs. No. 1: How does LSU match up with Kentucky, the best team in RPI?
-
Opinion: Students with disabilities deserve a better testing facility than Johnston Hall
-
Louisiana House committee debates governor's proposed teachers' raises
-
Editorial Board: The Reveille condemns Loyola University's treatment of student reporter