PHOTOS: LSU baseball defeats Mississippi State
- Kristen Young
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Tags
Kristen Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Stay up-to-date on the latest campus news. Sign up for the REVEILLE ROARS e-newsletter and breaking news!
Popular This Week
-
Opinion: Cash bail is cruel, must be abolished
-
United Nations panel deems new industrial development in 'Cancer Alley' form of environmental racism
-
Crazy conspiracy theories: The Mandela Effect, moon landing & more
-
How an LSU professor rediscovered a love for the pool, with help from a student
-
‘May thy spirit live in us forever’: The history of LSU through the eyes of the Reveille
-
Title IX, diversity and more: take a look at where this year's SG candidates stand on the issues
-
Lawyer: Texans QB’s assault suits followed blackmail attempt
-
Opinion: Catholic Church's stance on same-sex unions disappointing, yet unsurprising
-
Colorado shooting victims: Store staffers, cop, photographer
-
SG Campaign Spotlight: Bowman-Milligan Campaign
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:03:17 AM
- Sunset: 07:18:46 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday, April 11... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Sunday, April 11. * At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 35.6 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 36.0 feet Monday, April 05 and remain above flood for at least another week. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday, April 15... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Thursday, April 15. * At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 52.5 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 53.0 feet Sunday, April 04 and remain above flood stage for at least a week. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * Impact...At 54.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom land will be under water. Water approaches Angola farm land. &&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph * WHERE...All of southeast Louisiana and southwestern and coastal Mississippi * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around light weight and unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Sudden gusts could make driving more difficult, especially on east-west oriented roadways and bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure outdoor objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. &&
Weather Alert
.A slow moving cold front has stalled near the Louisiana coast. It will lift northward as a warm front tonight. A secondary cold front will move into the area on Thursday. The second cold front will finally push through late Thursday. Additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected to produce an additional 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Orleans, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, and West Baton Rouge. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, and Walthall. * through Thursday evening * Additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected across much of southeast Louisiana as well as southeastern and coastal Mississippi through Thursday evening. This could lead to flash flooding. * Flooding of low lying and flood prone areas is possible with localized flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&
Chance of Rain: 78%
Sunrise: 07:03:17 AM
Sunset: 07:18:46 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SE @ 13mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:02:05 AM
Sunset: 07:19:24 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSW @ 19mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:00:53 AM
Sunset: 07:20:01 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:59:41 AM
Sunset: 07:20:38 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 15mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:58:29 AM
Sunset: 07:21:15 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NW @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:57:17 AM
Sunset: 07:21:52 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:56:05 AM
Sunset: 07:22:29 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.