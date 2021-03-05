PHOTOS: LSU baseball falls to Oral Roberts
- Jalen Hinton
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Jalen Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Stay up-to-date on the latest campus news. Sign up for the REVEILLE ROARS e-newsletter and breaking news!
Popular This Week
-
The House’s renovation sets new standards for bars in Tigerland
-
BREAKING: Husch Blackwell's report on LSU Title IX processes to be released Friday
-
Investigation on LSU’s mishandling of sexual assault released, two LSU Athletics employees suspended
-
Husch Blackwell releases Title IX report
-
LSU to move to Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions
-
Kansas places Les Miles on administrative leave following Husch Blackwell report
-
Timeline: LSU's alleged mishandling of sexual assault cases
-
PHOTOS: A glimpse inside the soon-to-be renovated Huey P. Long Field House
-
Crazy conspiracy theories: The Mandela Effect, moon landing & more
-
LIVE: LSU releases law firm report on handling of sexual misconduct cases
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 59°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 59°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:25:48 AM
- Sunset: 06:06:29 PM
- Dew Point: 53°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Thursday, March 25. * At 5:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.0 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 50.0 feet Sunday, March 21. The river will remain above flood stage for a few days after cresting. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&
Chance of Rain: 98%
Sunrise: 06:25:48 AM
Sunset: 06:06:29 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:24:39 AM
Sunset: 06:07:09 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:23:29 AM
Sunset: 06:07:49 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:22:20 AM
Sunset: 06:08:29 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:21:10 AM
Sunset: 06:09:09 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SE @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:19:59 AM
Sunset: 06:09:48 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:18:48 AM
Sunset: 06:10:28 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.