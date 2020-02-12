Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.