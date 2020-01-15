PHOTOS: LSU defeats Clemson in the National Championship Abby Kibler, Abby Kibler Photographer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Mitchell Scaglione Mitchell Scaglione Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LSU Defeats Clemson LSU freshman quarterback Peter Parrish (8) catches a ball on the field on Monday, January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson Lauren Daigle sings the National Anthem on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave at the crowd on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odel Beckham Jr. and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyran Matheu stand on the sidelines during the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Clemson The game ball on January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior running receiver Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs with the ball on January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) arrives on January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) observes the field on Monday, January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU senior defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence (90) exits the field after warming up during the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Clemson LSU sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin tackles an opposing player on the field on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU freshman quarterback Peter Parrish (8) prepares to throw a ball on the field on Monday, January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior safety Grand Delpit (7) tackles an opposing player on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) focuses on the field on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) runs for an opposing player on the field on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) runs for an opposing player on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson An LSU cheerleader gets the crowd excited about the game on Monday, January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady hugs his colleagues after the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Clemson Coach O cheers on his team on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson An LSU fan cheers for the team on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) and junior tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) celebrate on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) practices on Monday, January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) gets brought down by an opposing player on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU football coach Ed Ogeron accepts the national championship trophy after the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Clemson LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson An LSU cheerleader performs a stunt on Monday, January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson Mike the Tiger poses for a photo on the field after the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Mitchell Scaglione LSU Defeats Clemson LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson An LSU cheerleader gets the crowd excited about the game on Monday, January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 National Championship win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior cornerback Lloyd Cole (34) smiles after a play on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU junior safety Grand Delpit (7) points down on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler LSU Defeats Clemson LSU senior tight end Thaddius Moss (81) makes a catch during the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown during the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
President Donald Trump stands on the field during the national anthem before the Tigers 45-25 victory over Clemson in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
The National Championship trophy sits on the field on Monday, January 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. 