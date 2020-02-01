PHOTOS: LSU falls to Alabama Abby Kibler Abby Kibler Multimedia Editor Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 1, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics sophomore Rebecca D'Antonio flips onto the vault on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Reagan Campbell performs her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics alumna Sarah Finnegan waves to the crowd on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics sophomore Rebecca D'Antonio waves to the crowd on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama Mike the Tiger gets the crowd off their feet on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Sami Durante performs her bars routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama An LSU gymnast holds up the crown on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Reagan Campbell performs her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics freshman Kiya Johnson performs her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Christina Desiderio completes her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics freshman Alyona Shchennikova hugs Co-Head Coach Jay Clark after her bars routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Reagan Campbell flips on the balance beam on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Bridget Dean prepares for the bars on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics freshman Kai Rivers performs her bars routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics freshman Kiya Johnson performs her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU Co-Head Coach D-D Breaux smiles at gymnastics junior Bridget Dean before her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Sami Durante completes her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Bridget Dean performs her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Sami Durante performs her bars routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics junior Sami Durante performs her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics senior Kennedi Edney performs her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics freshman Alyona Shchennikova prepares for the bars on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. Abby Kibler LSU falls to Alabama LSU gymnastics freshman Alyona Shchennikova dismounts from the bars on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. LSU gymnastics junior Sami Durante prepares for her beam routine on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC.

LSU gymnastics freshman Kiya Johnson flips on the balance beam on Friday, January 2020 during LSU's 196.775 to 196.425 loss to Alabama in the PMAC. 