PHOTOS: LSU football defeats Alabama 32-31 in overtime
- Reagan Cotten, Karli Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Reagan Cotten
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Karli Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Popular This Week
-
A game for the ages: LSU defeats Alabama in front of raucous Tiger Stadium crowd
-
Goal Posts Down: Reliving LSU's greatest upset win 25 years later
-
Quick Hits: No. 10 LSU takes down Alabama in overtime 32-31
-
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone
-
It's officially 'Bama Hate Week' on Twitter. Here are the top 10 anti-Bama memes by LSU fans
-
Report: LSU fined $250,000 for rushing field following its win over Alabama
-
LSU Football Recruiting: Shelton Sampson Jr. talks his decision to commit to LSU
-
The Top Five Most Memorable Games of the Alabama-LSU rivalry in the past 20 years
-
LSU fined $250,000 for rushing of the field after Ole Miss win
-
LSU researchers discover excavations of abandoned city showing how Mayans perfected salt production
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 83°
- Heat Index: 83°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:23:01 AM
- Sunset: 05:13:22 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Areas of dense morning fog. Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Areas of dense morning fog. Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy skies. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 mile or less. * WHERE...Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, Mississippi Sound and Lake Borgne. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Along and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:23:01 AM
Sunset: 05:13:22 PM
Humidity: 94%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Areas of dense morning fog. Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:23:49 AM
Sunset: 05:12:40 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:24:38 AM
Sunset: 05:11:59 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:25:27 AM
Sunset: 05:11:20 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:26:16 AM
Sunset: 05:10:42 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:27:06 AM
Sunset: 05:10:05 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:27:55 AM
Sunset: 05:09:31 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.