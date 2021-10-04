PHOTOS: LSU football falls to Auburn 24-19 in Tiger Stadium
- Jalen Hinton, Julian Cooper
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Tags
Jalen Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Julian Cooper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Back to School Guide 2021
For more past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
How LSU collapsed, lost crucial game to Auburn: 'We just weren’t well-organized'
-
Got the munchies? Cheba Hut opens new marijuana-themed restaurant on Burbank
-
The story behind the famous LSU-themed Instagram account, lsu_memes_for_laville_teens
-
'There are so many unique challenges': New Louisiana state geologist starts her first week at LSU
-
This week in Baton Rouge: boutique sale, festivals and more
-
LSU, Auburn tailgaters celebrate in the mud and rain: 'It never rains in death valley'
-
Airbnbrilliant designs: Unique stays on Airbnb
-
Opinion: Hey LSU, where is my money going?
-
How skate-able is campus? Skaters, campus planning officials weigh in
-
Spectacular Bo Nix deserves the credit for win over LSU
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 51%
- Feels Like: 89°
- Heat Index: 89°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 85°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:18 AM
- Sunset: 06:46:18 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 07:00:18 AM
Sunset: 06:46:18 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:00:53 AM
Sunset: 06:45:07 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:01:29 AM
Sunset: 06:43:56 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:02:05 AM
Sunset: 06:42:45 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:02:42 AM
Sunset: 06:41:34 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:03:19 AM
Sunset: 06:40:25 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:03:56 AM
Sunset: 06:39:15 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.