PHOTOS: LSU football falls to Ole Miss 31-17 in Oxford
- Peter Nguyen
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Peter Nguyen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Back to School Guide 2021
For more past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
What is 'frat flu?' Unknown illness spreading through campus not COVID, mono or flu, says SHC
-
DG members mourn the loss of LSU junior Sierra Frazier: 'She was the definition of strength'
-
How Ed Orgeron built championship team, let it all fall apart: 'Time for a new direction'
-
English senior Exquisite Williams shares passion for reading in 'Our Moment: A Literary Podcast'
-
Column: If Orgeron was fired for on-field problems, decision was impulsive, mishandled
-
Two injured in crash outside Student Union on Highland Road, one car flipped
-
Opinion: Let's learn from the pandemic and improve accessibility
-
This Week in Baton Rouge: halloween happenings, greater Baton Rouge state fair and more
-
Collis Temple Jr. integrated LSU athletics 50 years ago. Today, he wants to be remembered 'as a change agent'
-
Opinion: Student Government in desperate need of transparency
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 62%
- Feels Like: 92°
- Heat Index: 92°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 85°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:13:56 AM
- Sunset: 06:23:12 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:13:56 AM
Sunset: 06:23:12 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:14:40 AM
Sunset: 06:22:15 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 98%
Sunrise: 07:15:24 AM
Sunset: 06:21:20 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:16:09 AM
Sunset: 06:20:25 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: W @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:16:54 AM
Sunset: 06:19:32 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NW @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:17:40 AM
Sunset: 06:18:40 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:18:26 AM
Sunset: 06:17:49 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.