PHOTOS: LSU Football White Beats Purple in Spring Game
Peter Nguyen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Spring Living Guide 2022
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Opinion: LSU Library is the 'superior campus study spot,' especially during finals season
-
Letter to the Editor: Long COVID-19 deserves more public attention
-
LSU Softball bats were hot all weekend, beating Georgia in rubber match for series win
-
PHOTOS: LSU Day at Capital
-
Johnnie Jones, Baton Rouge civil rights lawyer and WWII veteran, dies at 102
-
Opinion: Disney's recent ethical problems stem from lack of diversity
-
Opinion: Local DJs need to stop playing same songs at bars, nightclubs
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 86°
- Heat Index: 86°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 81°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:27:09 AM
- Sunset: 07:38:46 PM
- Dew Point: 69°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 05... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 05. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 49.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon then begin falling. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 06:27:09 AM
Sunset: 07:38:46 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:26:10 AM
Sunset: 07:39:25 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:25:11 AM
Sunset: 07:40:05 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:24:14 AM
Sunset: 07:40:44 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:23:17 AM
Sunset: 07:41:24 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:22:22 AM
Sunset: 07:42:04 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:21:27 AM
Sunset: 07:42:44 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.