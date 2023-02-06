LSU law students spent their Saturday volunteering by collecting litter and logging it in a database. Their work was a part of a Trash Free Waters grant awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency to Jeff Kuehny, the director of the LSU botanical gardens.
PHOTOS: LSU law students volunteer for litter collection
Tarun Kakarala
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
This Week In Baton Rouge: Mental health, 'Black Panther,' speed dating
-
Opinion: “Andrew Tate: letter from Bucharest jail”
-
Opinion: Discussions and learning other side's point of view are important lost art
-
Students create GroupMe to help women stay safe on campus, share rides
-
LSU women's basketball comes away with a hard-fought 72-66 win over Texas A&M
-
Omaha or Bust: Predicting the starting lineup and batting order for the 2023 LSU baseball team
-
Honors college makes therapy more accessible with new in-house mental health services