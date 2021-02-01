PHOTOS: LSU men's and women's tennis teams defeat Rice
- Abby Kibler
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Tags
Abby Kibler
Multimedia Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
LSU football finalizes new, young, revamped coaching staff
-
Producer and trans icon, SOPHIE, passed away at 34
-
LSU students express frustration about Moodle pages, start of semester issues
-
LSU students express frustration with University's decision to cancel breaks for spring semester
-
LSU beach volleyball's Sydney Moore brings lethal jump serve into new season
-
Complete domination: LSU women’s tennis debut ends in doubleheader sweep
-
Red Stick Reads finds its permanent home and offers the community its services
-
This Week in SG: Black History Month, 'Robinhood' initiative
-
Opinion: University needs to find a way for Tiger Girls to compete at nationals
-
'It's not a role to be taken lightly': What some members of the LSU community want in a permanent president
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 41°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 41°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:55:32 AM
- Sunset: 05:42:03 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:55:32 AM
Sunset: 05:42:03 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:54:54 AM
Sunset: 05:42:54 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:54:15 AM
Sunset: 05:43:46 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:53:34 AM
Sunset: 05:44:37 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: S @ 17mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Overcast with showers at times. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:52:52 AM
Sunset: 05:45:28 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:52:09 AM
Sunset: 05:46:18 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:51:24 AM
Sunset: 05:47:08 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: N @ 13mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.