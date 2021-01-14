PHOTOS: LSU men's basketball defeats Arkansas
- Savanna Orgeron
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Tags
Savanna Orgeron
Reveille Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 51°
- Heat Index: 53°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 51°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:02:10 AM
- Sunset: 05:26:58 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:02:20 AM
Sunset: 05:26:06 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:02:10 AM
Sunset: 05:26:58 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:02 AM
Sunset: 05:27:50 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:01:47 AM
Sunset: 05:28:43 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:01:33 AM
Sunset: 05:29:35 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:01:17 AM
Sunset: 05:30:28 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:00:59 AM
Sunset: 05:31:21 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.