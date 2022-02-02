PHOTOS: LSU men's basketball falls 76-72 to Ole Miss
Tags
Chynna McClinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Dining Guide 2021
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
When We Were Young
-
UCLA gymnastics transfer Alexis Jeffrey officially enrolled at LSU amid allegations of racial insensitivity
-
Kirby Smith — one of LSU's biggest eyesores — to be imploded in June, become green space
-
Opinion: Let's thank millennials for rewriting the rules of marriage, dating
-
Kevin James is Sean Payton in 'Home Team,' which fumbles the ball in every way imaginable
-
LSU has completed almost all Husch Blackwell recommendations. Here's what still needs to be done
-
Report: LSU student dies in car crash on Burbank Drive
-
Four LSU students impacted by Bradshaw Apartment fire; 12 residents displaced
-
Music Mondays: Songs That Would be in 'Euphoria'
-
Making off-season moves with Maason Smith: How No. 0 is training to outpower his competition
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 72%
- Feels Like: 72°
- Heat Index: 72°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 72°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:54:54 AM
- Sunset: 05:42:32 PM
- Dew Point: 63°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 70F with temps falling sharply to near 50. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Chance of Rain: 93%
Sunrise: 06:54:54 AM
Sunset: 05:42:32 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 99%
Sunrise: 06:54:15 AM
Sunset: 05:43:24 PM
Humidity: 95%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:53:34 AM
Sunset: 05:44:15 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:52:53 AM
Sunset: 05:45:06 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:52:10 AM
Sunset: 05:45:56 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:51:25 AM
Sunset: 05:46:46 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:50:40 AM
Sunset: 05:47:36 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.