PHOTOS: LSU men's basketball falls to Texas Tech
- Kyle Valdez
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Tags
Kyle Valdez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
Red Stick Reads finds its permanent home and offers the community its services
-
Opinion: No rhyme, no reason — Dead Poet's updated policies are elitist and absurd
-
LSU football finalizes new, young, revamped coaching staff
-
Editor's Picks: January Playlist featuring Taylor Swift, Aly & AJ and more
-
'Bridgerton' Buzz: What to binge after watching Netflix's hit drama
-
Opinion: University needs to find a way for Tiger Girls to compete at nationals
-
Bernie Sanders once again becomes a meme and raises money for charity
-
Opinion: Swipe Out Hunger initiative is well-intentioned but short-sighted, needs work
-
Suspended LSU football player facing charges for allegedly kicking a dog
-
Fortune's Food Finds: La Salvadorena's Pupusa and Tacos
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 46°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 46°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:55:59 AM
- Sunset: 05:41:01 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:55:59 AM
Sunset: 05:41:01 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:55:22 AM
Sunset: 05:41:53 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:54:45 AM
Sunset: 05:42:45 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:54:05 AM
Sunset: 05:43:36 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:53:25 AM
Sunset: 05:44:27 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 06:52:43 AM
Sunset: 05:45:18 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM
Sunset: 05:46:09 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.