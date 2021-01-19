PHOTOS: LSU men's tennis defeats Alcorn State
- Abby Kibler | @abigailkibler
-
-
- 1 min to read
Abby Kibler
Multimedia Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
Rev Rank: "Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You” brings the concert experience back for fans
-
Letter to the Editor: U.S. Capitol riot revealed distrust of media, importance of journalism
-
Opinion: Big tech censorship should scare every American
-
Report: Saints' Ryan Nielsen to remain in New Orleans as assistant head coach
-
What's next in the search for LSU president? Committee accepting applicants, end date defined
-
Dead Poet has new dress code, age requirement
-
'A wound we have to heal from': LSU students across the political spectrum condemn capitol riots
-
Rev Rank: "Wonder Woman 1984" is a lengthy misfire from the DC Extended Universe
-
LSU SG plans for spring semester, new initiatives
-
HBO Max is full of nostalgia and hits with new additions to the streaming service
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 60%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:01:17 AM
- Sunset: 05:30:28 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:01:17 AM
Sunset: 05:30:28 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:00:59 AM
Sunset: 05:31:21 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:00:40 AM
Sunset: 05:32:13 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 07:00:19 AM
Sunset: 05:33:06 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:59:57 AM
Sunset: 05:33:59 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:59:33 AM
Sunset: 05:34:52 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:59:07 AM
Sunset: 05:35:45 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSW @ mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.