PHOTOS: LSU men's tennis defeats Incarnate Word
- Kristen Young
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Kristen Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
Baton Rouge 2 the World: Meet Wakai, the Young Rapper Pioneering a New Louisiana Sound
-
Opinion: Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb' a well-intentioned but underwhelming piece of poetry
-
LSU students, professors speculate about post-pandemic college experience
-
Producer and trans icon, SOPHIE, passed away at 34
-
Golden Globes Predictions: 'The Queen's Gambit' and other strong contenders
-
LSU students express frustration with University's decision to cancel breaks for spring semester
-
LSU students express frustration about Moodle pages, start of semester issues
-
Mental health guide for students: How to find a therapist on and off campus
-
LSU beach volleyball's Sydney Moore brings lethal jump serve into new season
-
Opinion: No rhyme, no reason — Dead Poet's updated policies are elitist and absurd
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 51%
- Feels Like: 45°
- Heat Index: 48°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 45°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:54:45 AM
- Sunset: 05:42:44 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:54:45 AM
Sunset: 05:42:44 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:54:06 AM
Sunset: 05:43:35 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:53:25 AM
Sunset: 05:44:26 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 17mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 06:52:43 AM
Sunset: 05:45:17 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly clear skies early giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:52 AM
Sunset: 05:46:08 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Overcast with showers at times. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:51:15 AM
Sunset: 05:46:58 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:50:29 AM
Sunset: 05:47:48 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ENE @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.