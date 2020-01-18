PHOTOS: LSU National Championship Parade Abby Kibler, Abby Kibler Multimedia Editor Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Collin Jenkins Collin Jenkins Author email Jan 18, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LSU National Championship Parade LSU cheerleaders walk down Field House Drive during the National Championship Parade on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade An LSU float rider throws to LSU fans on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and junior tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) throw beads to the crowd on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade The LSU Tiger Band plays their instruments on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade Mike the Tiger dresses in a "Geauxt" costume on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade An LSU fan wears purple and gold bracelets on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade An LSU fan cheers on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade An LSU fan waits on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU junior tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) throws beads to the crowd on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade LSU Golden Girls walk down Field House Drive during the National Championship Parade on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade LSU Coach Ed Orgeron throws beads to fans on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade A member of the LSU Tiger Band walks down Field House Drive during the National Championship Parade on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to throw beads to the crowd on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade An LSU float rider throws to LSU fans on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU mascot Mike the Tiger throws to the crowd on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade Two LSU fans smile with their sign on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU football players smile for the camera on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU football players ride a truck float on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin observes the crowd on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU mascot Mike the Tiger throws to the crowd on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade An LSU float rider on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade Louisiana Governor John Bell Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards ride down Field House Drive during the National Championship Parade on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade LSU fans wait to be thrown to on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU head coach Ed Orgeron throws beads to the crowd on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU fans line up to go inside the PMAC on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade. Abby Kibler LSU National Championship Parade LSU head coach Ed Orgeron throws beads to the crowd on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the National Championship Parade on Field House Drive. Collin Jenkins LSU National Championship Parade An LSU fan carrying a "life sized tiger" on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during LSU's National Championship Parade in front of the PMAC. Tags Collin Jenkins Abby Kibler National Championship National Championship Game Lsu Football Lsu Parade Parade Pmac Tiger Stadium Golden Girls Tiger Band Joe Burrow Lsu Golden Girls Lsu Tiger Band Ed Orgeron Coach O Geaux Tigers 