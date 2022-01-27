PHOTOS: LSU Outdoor Fitness Grand Opening
- Dylan Borel
-
- Updated
- Comments
Dylan Borel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Dining Guide 2021
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Opinion: University should be online first two weeks, not left up to professors
-
Cow spotted freely strolling through LSU's campus after escaping livestock show
-
Leaks, mold and outdated infrastructure plague natural resources building: 'It's very frustrating'
-
LSU Tiger Girls win Hip Hop National Championship, routine goes viral
-
Opinion: Quad can't wait years for full renovation, must be prioritized
-
Opinion: Students deserve to feel safe on campus at night
-
LSU junior cashes in on the NFT trading craze, commends LSU early entrance to NFT arena
-
Opinion: How the LSU Library is like the Great Library of Alexandria
-
A sabermetric look into LSU's 2021 season at the plate
-
Project Innovate Studios is ready to mark a creative stamp on LSU's campus in 2022
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 38%
- Feels Like: 54°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 54°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:58:27 AM
- Sunset: 05:37:28 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:58:27 AM
Sunset: 05:37:28 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:57 AM
Sunset: 05:38:20 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:26 AM
Sunset: 05:39:13 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:56:53 AM
Sunset: 05:40:05 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:56:18 AM
Sunset: 05:40:57 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:55:42 AM
Sunset: 05:41:49 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Overcast with showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:55:04 AM
Sunset: 05:42:41 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.