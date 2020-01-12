PHOTOS: LSU practices for CFP National Championship Abby Kibler Abby Kibler Photographer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jan 12, 2020 Jan 12, 2020 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU arrives to practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU freshman quarterback Walker Kinney (12) and freshman offensive lineman Kardell Thomas (58) observe the field on Saturday, January 11, 2020 during practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players kneel on the field on Saturday, January 11, 2020 during practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players discuss strategy on Saturday, January 11, 2020 during practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) and freshman defensive lineman Joseph Evans (94) practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU junior safety Cameron Lewis (31) catches a ball on Saturday, January 11, 2020 during practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU freshman quarterback John Gordon Mckernan (14) runs with the ball on Saturday, January 11, 2020 during practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU freshman linebacker Aaron Benfield (54) practices on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU freshman linebacker Tayte Langley (52) and sophomore linebacker Damone Clark (35) practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players discuss strategy on Saturday, January 11, 2020 during practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility An LSU football player practices on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU sophomore tight end Aaron Moffitt (42) practices on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU junior linebacker Jacob Phillips (06) practices on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players practice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility LSU football players discuss game strategy with safeties coach Bill Busch on Saturday, January 11, 2020 during practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility. Abby Kibler

LSU at Saints Indoor Practice Facility
The LSU Tigers bus sits outside the Saints Indoors Practice Facility on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Abby Kibler 