PHOTOS: LSU Rugby defeats Tulane 89-0 for their senior game
Matthew Perschall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Spring Living Guide 2022
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Report: LSU frat suspended for three semesters for hazing, kidnapping, assaulting new member
-
Activists, students hold protest in Free Speech Alley for Baton Rouge resident killed by police
-
An in-depth look into President Tate's cybersecurity and military initiative
-
Rapper Lil Baby booked to perform at LSU’s Groovin’ 2022 concert
-
LSU reopens Memorial Tower interior after four years, showcases new military museum
-
French celebrity and surrealist interior designer Vincent Darré visits LSU
-
Opinion: Louisiana's death penalty defense goes against supposed 'pro-life' values
-
In close race, EVOLVE wins spring 2022 Student Government campaign, most Senate seats
-
Opinion: Associated Press is wrong about Oxford comma, should change rule
-
EVOLVE campaign wins 2022 Student Government election
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 44%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:43:21 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:05 PM
- Dew Point: 50°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 49.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 49.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:43:21 AM
Sunset: 07:29:05 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:42:12 AM
Sunset: 07:29:42 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: S @ 17 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 65%
Sunrise: 06:41:04 AM
Sunset: 07:30:20 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 98%
Sunrise: 06:39:56 AM
Sunset: 07:30:58 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:38:49 AM
Sunset: 07:31:36 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:37:42 AM
Sunset: 07:32:14 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:36:35 AM
Sunset: 07:32:52 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.