PHOTOS: LSU softball defeats Central Arkansas
- Kristen Young
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Kristen Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Stay up-to-date on the latest campus news. Sign up for the REVEILLE ROARS e-newsletter and breaking news!
Popular This Week
-
Louisiana 201: A guide to Louisiana's seafood seasons
-
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
-
Revisions made to University attendance policy for spring semester
-
‘Every shooting, every killing impacts somebody’s family’: BR Crime hits record high in 2020
-
LSU alumna brings king cake traditions to New York City
-
Opinion: Louisiana must commit to fighting violence against women
-
Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny co-writing mystery novel
-
How some LSU students joined the January stock market frenzy
-
LSU planning to return to normal campus operations in fall semester
-
Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 67%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:35:45 AM
- Sunset: 06:00:14 PM
- Dew Point: 58°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:35:45 AM
Sunset: 06:00:14 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:34:41 AM
Sunset: 06:00:57 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:33:37 AM
Sunset: 06:01:40 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 06:32:33 AM
Sunset: 06:02:22 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:31:27 AM
Sunset: 06:03:04 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 06:30:21 AM
Sunset: 06:03:46 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:29:14 AM
Sunset: 06:04:28 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.