After beating the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to advance to the regional championship, LSU falls in two straight games against ULL.
LSU came back from a large deficit in the final game but could not rally the bats in the final inning to overcome ULL's additional runs.
PHOTOS: LSU softball loses two straight in regional championship against ULL
