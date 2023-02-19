PHOTOS: LSU softball shuts out Ohio 8-0
Layne Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
Opinion: The consumerism of technology is consuming college students
-
LSU baseball takes game two of the opening weekend series, defeating Western Michigan 5-2
-
LSU men’s hoops: Tigers approach wrong side of program history with 14th straight loss
-
State of the race: Who's vying to be Louisiana's next governor?
-
PHOTOS: LSU baseball defeats Western Michigan 5-3
-
How bad is LSU men's basketball's current stretch?: A historic look into LSU's current slump
-
Opinion: Women don't feel safe on campus anymore, LSU could implement blue light system
-
PHOTOS: LSU gymnastics defeats Florida 198.100-197.975
-
Looking to freshen up your spring wardrobe? Get some inspiration from these celebrity street styles
-
Opinion: Remote work and schooling options should become the norm