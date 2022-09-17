PHOTOS: LSU Swim Intrasquad Exhibition
Francis Dinh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Popular This Week
-
Report: LSU student shot to death inside car early Friday morning in downtown Baton Rouge
-
High stakes football and high southern fashion found across SEC universities
-
4Mag Nitrous, Void, Glacial Coffin: Metal bands from across Louisiana join together
-
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Mississippi State
-
'If you can see it, you can be it': Student organizations work to empower women in male-dominated fields
-
Evaluating the Mike Leach era at Mississippi State so far ahead of matchup with LSU
-
Manship School approves lowering admission requirements in 16-12 vote
-
Opinion: Stereotypical college lifestyle detrimental to health, academic performance
-
LSU student arrested after walking onto field during LSU vs. Southern game
-
Muslim Student Association brings LSU Muslim students community, comfort on campus
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:50:31 AM
- Sunset: 07:07:25 PM
- Dew Point: 73°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:50:31 AM
Sunset: 07:07:25 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:51:04 AM
Sunset: 07:06:10 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:51:37 AM
Sunset: 07:04:55 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:52:10 AM
Sunset: 07:03:40 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:52:43 AM
Sunset: 07:02:26 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:53:16 AM
Sunset: 07:01:11 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:53:49 AM
Sunset: 06:59:57 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.