PHOTOS: LSU swimming and diving defeats Grand Canyon University
- Abby Kibler, Matthew Perschall
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Tags
Abby Kibler
Multimedia Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Matthew Perschall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Back to School Guide 2021
For more past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Opinion: College students are to blame for their own poor money management
-
'They're going to be held back here': Lack of opportunity, parents push LSU graduates to settle outside of the state
-
Opinion: We need to stop pretending electric scooters are cool
-
LSU books rapper Swae Lee to perform on campus for Homecoming 2021
-
This week in Baton Rouge: Homecoming festivities and more
-
LSU star receiver Kayshon Boutte out for season, Orgeron confirms
-
‘Decrepit beyond all imagination': Studio arts building under renovation after years of disrepair
-
Zodiac Killer case remains open despite recent claims
-
Prediction: This College Football Playoff will feature multiple debut teams
-
Opinion: Audit, lawsuits raise serious questions about LSU Health Sciences Center
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 84°
- Heat Index: 84°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM
- Sunset: 06:37:58 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM
Sunset: 06:37:58 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:05:06 AM
Sunset: 06:36:50 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:05:44 AM
Sunset: 06:35:42 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:06:23 AM
Sunset: 06:34:36 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 07:07:02 AM
Sunset: 06:33:29 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:07:42 AM
Sunset: 06:32:24 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: N @ 13mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:08:21 AM
Sunset: 06:31:19 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.