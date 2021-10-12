PHOTOS: LSU volleyball defeats Florida
- Francis Dinh
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Tags
Francis Dinh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Back to School Guide 2021
For more past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
LSU books rapper Swae Lee to perform on campus for Homecoming 2021
-
Opinion: College students are to blame for their own poor money management
-
Opinion: We need to stop pretending electric scooters are cool
-
Prediction: This College Football Playoff will feature multiple debut teams
-
'They're going to be held back here': Lack of opportunity, parents push LSU graduates to settle outside of the state
-
This week in Baton Rouge: Homecoming festivities and more
-
PHOTOS: Architecture students create cardboard clones, placed in Atkinson Hall
-
Opinion: 'Slow living' ideology beneficial for stressed college students
-
Crumbl Cookies makes an extraordinary introduction to Baton Rouge’s dessert scene
-
Head to Head: Louisiana's 'unique culture' can't make up for its glaring issues
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 92°
- Heat Index: 92°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 85°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 07:05:06 AM
- Sunset: 06:36:50 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:05:06 AM
Sunset: 06:36:50 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:05:44 AM
Sunset: 06:35:42 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:06:23 AM
Sunset: 06:34:36 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 07:07:02 AM
Sunset: 06:33:29 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:07:42 AM
Sunset: 06:32:24 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: N @ 14mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:08:21 AM
Sunset: 06:31:19 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:09:02 AM
Sunset: 06:30:15 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.