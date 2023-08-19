The LSU volleyball Purple squad beat the Gold squad 2-1 in an exhibition match prior to the beginning of the season. The team also signed autographs for fans after the game. LSU officially begins regular season play August 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the PMAC against UCLA.
PHOTOS: LSU volleyball holds exhibition match prior to season's start
The LSU volleyball team warms up on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, prior to their Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball graduate student outside hitter Sanaa Dotson (9) hits the ball on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, prior to LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball graduate student outside hitter Samarah Hill (1) hits the ball on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball head coach Tonya Johnson speaks with the team on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball sophomore setter Maddie Waak (22) sets the ball on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball graduate student outside hitter Samarah Hill (1) serves the ball on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball graduate student outside hitter Samarah Hill (1) spikes the ball on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball senior right side Jade Demps (23) and senior outside hitter Paige Flickinger (2) high-five on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball senior outside hitter Paige Flickinger (2) hits the ball on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball redshirt sophomore right side/outside hitter Ellie Echter (16) serves the ball on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball freshman outside hitter AC Froehlich (13) hits the ball on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball freshman outside hitter AC Froehlich (13) receives the serve on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball senior middle blocker Alia Williams (12) and senior right side Jade Demps (23) block the spike on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
The LSU volleyball Purple squad celebrates their win on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball senior middle blocker Alia Williams (12) signs an autograph on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, after LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball freshman middle blocker Mackenzie Boyer (0) signs a fan’s shirt on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, after LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball graduate student middle blocker Anita Anwusi (11) autographs a poster on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, after LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU volleyball senior outside hitter Paige Flickinger (2) autographs a poster on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, after LSU’s Purple vs. Gold exhibition match in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
