PHOTOS: LSU wins the National Championship

Abby Kibler

Jan 14, 2020

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) looks up at Coach O on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU junior safety Grant Delpit looks off into the crowd on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles big on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
Confetti goes off on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU junior linebacker Patrick Queen (8) smiles at the crowd on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU junior defensive end Glen Logan (97) celebrates his win on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
Coach O holds up the trophy on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
The crowd goes wild on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
Mike the Tiger celebrates on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU junior wide receive Justin Jefferson (2) on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
Coach O holds up the trophy on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) poses for the camera on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU junior safety Grant Delpit (7) hugs Coach O on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow and junior linebacker Patrick Queen talk to Coach O on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds up the trophy on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
Mike the Tiger celebrates on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) observes the crowd on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler

LSU wins the National Championship
Coach O smiles big with the trophy on Monday, January 13, 2020 after LSU's 42-25 win at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Abby Kibler Opinion: Football is not an excuse to cancel classes, takes focus away from education

Opinion: Joe Burrow's Heisman acceptance speech paid homage to adopted Louisianans, new and old roots

Opinion: LSU Board of Supervisors correctly recognized the importance of the National Championship by cancelling class 