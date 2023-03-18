PHOTOS: LSU women's basketball beats Hawaii in first round of March Madness
Morgan Cook
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Hawaii 73-50 in first round of March Madness
-
LSU baseball secures first SEC win, shutting down Texas A&M 9-0
-
LSU Women's Basketball will be a No. 3 seed in March Madness, will face Hawaii in first round
-
What's going on with Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez? A brief rundown of the drama
-
Rev Roundtable: Best albums of the 2010s, from Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift to Harry Styles
-
Rev Roundtable: Best albums of the '70s, from Pink Floyd to Fleetwood Mac
-
PHOTOS: LSU women's basketball beats Hawaii in first round of March Madness
-
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana Senate Bill 7 is an authoritarian nightmare