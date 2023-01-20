PHOTOS: LSU women's basketball defeats Arkansas 79-76
Tarun Kakarala
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
AG Jeff Landry's 'protecting minors' tip line flooded with meme entries
-
LSU women's basketball escapes with 79-76 home win over Arkansas
-
Assessing the LSU football roster following NFL Draft and transfer portal deadlines
-
LSU Manship student dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle
-
Greek Life alumni discuss friendships after graduation: 'You have a group of friends who you can count on'
-
Golden Globes recap: Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson and Jerrod Charmichael steal the show
-
Opinion: America is an individualistic society, to its detriment
-
LSU to make 121 Native American skeletal remains available for return to tribes by end of 2023
-
LSU women's basketball: Previewing the rematch against Arkansas
-
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser