Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 50. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.