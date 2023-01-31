PHOTOS: LSU women's basketball defeats Tennessee 76-68
- Erin Barker
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Erin Barker
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
LSU women's basketball earns a 76-68 win over Tennessee in front of record PMAC crowd
-
Report: Defense lawyers for men charged with raping LSU student said acts were consensual
-
Is ChatGPT just a tool for cheating? LSU professors express concern over the AI chatbot
-
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
-
LSU community reacts to student death, rape charges and administration response: 'I'm terrified'
-
Report: Man charged with rape in Madison Brooks case charged with first-degree rape in separate case
-
Bayou Traditions named official Collective of LSU Athletics, partnering with LSU Sports Properties
-
Column: Angel Reese plays with her heart on her sleeve, and there's nothing wrong with that
-
LSU women's tennis continues its streak, earns 5-2 win over Penn State
-
LSU to add nine more electric vehicle charging stations to campus