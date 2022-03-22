PHOTOS: LSU women's basketball falls to Ohio State in the NCAA women's second round of playoffs
Tags
Savanna Orgeron
Reveille Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Best of Campus 2022
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
NOAA: Baton Rouge at risk of flooding, hail and tornadoes Tuesday afternoon
-
Opinion: Excess TikTok use destroys attention spans, student potential
-
LSU will close at noon on Tuesday due to severe weather threat
-
LSU students feel financial pain of high nationwide gas prices: 'I try not to drive'
-
LSU Men's Basketball Coaching Search: Three names to keep an eye on
-
LSU faculty preparing for fight against lawmakers eying changes to Louisiana tenure policies
-
Gail’s Fine Ice Cream: Nostalgic and colorful Perkins Overpass dessert shop
-
LSU seniors express conflicting opinions about the digital format of The Gumbo yearbook
-
LSU Women's Basketball falls short against Ohio State, ends season in the Round of 32
-
Opinion: Online homework encourages procrastination, poor school-life balance
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 18 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:05:54 AM
- Sunset: 07:17:18 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 08... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Friday, April 08. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 52.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday, April 07 and continue falling to 42.8 feet Tuesday, April 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 61 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ASCENSION ASSUMPTION EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON ORLEANS PLAQUEMINES POINTE COUPEE ST. BERNARD ST. CHARLES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI AMITE HANCOCK HARRISON PEARL RIVER PIKE WALTHALL WILKINSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADDIS, AMITE, BATON ROUGE, BAY ST. LOUIS, BAYOU CANE, BAYOU SORREL, BELLE CHASSE, BOGALUSA, BRUSLY, BURAS, CENTREVILLE, CHALMETTE, CLINTON, CONVENT, COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, CUT OFF, DARLINGTON, DENHAM SPRINGS, DESTREHAN, DEXTER, DIAMONDHEAD, DOLOROSA, DONALDSONVILLE, EASLEYVILLE, EAST NEW ORLEANS, ENON, FELPS, FORT ADAMS, FRANKLINTON, GALLIANO, GILLSBERG, GLOSTER, GONZALES, GRAMERCY, GREENSBURG, GULFPORT, HAMMOND, HOUMA, JACKSON, KENNER, LABADIEVILLE, LACOMBE, LAPLACE, LAROSE, LETTSWORTH, LIBERTY, LIVONIA, LUTCHER, MANDEVILLE, MCCOMB, MCNEIL, METAIRIE, MONTPELIER, NEW ORLEANS, NEW ROADS, NORCO, PAINCOURTVILLE, PICAYUNE, PIERRE PART, PLAQUEMINE, POINTE A LA HACHE, PONCHATOULA, PORT ALLEN, PORT SULPHUR, PRAIRIEVILLE, RACELAND, RESERVE, ROBERT, SALEM, SLIDELL, SMITHDALE, SPILLMAN, ST. FRANCISVILLE, THIBODAUX, TYLERTOWN, VIOLET, WAKEFIELD, WALKER, WATSON, WAVELAND, WHITE CASTLE, AND WOODVILLE.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, River islands from Red River Landing downstream to Baton Rouge will be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting near 35.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.3 feet on 03/10/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 07:05:54 AM
Sunset: 07:17:18 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:04:42 AM
Sunset: 07:17:55 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WNW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:03:30 AM
Sunset: 07:18:33 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:02:17 AM
Sunset: 07:19:10 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:01:05 AM
Sunset: 07:19:47 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:59:54 AM
Sunset: 07:20:24 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:58:42 AM
Sunset: 07:21:01 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.