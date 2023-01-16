PHOTOS: LSU women's basketball goes 18-0 after defeating Auburn
Matthew Perschall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
LSU to make 121 Native American skeletal remains available for return to tribes by end of 2023
-
Dominant win and Seimone Augustus statue unveiling creates historic day for LSU women's basketball
-
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
-
Report: Kayshon Boutte declares for 2023 NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season
-
This Week In Baton Rouge: LSU Gymnastics, Involvement Fest, Yappy Hour
-
LSU men’s hoops suffers worst loss since 2017 against Alabama, drops fourth straight
-
PHOTOS: LSU Purple Tiger track meet