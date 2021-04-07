Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.