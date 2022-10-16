PHOTOS: LSU women's tennis competes in ITA Southern Regional
- Erin Barker
-
- Updated
- Comments
Erin Barker
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Popular This Week
-
Offensive explosion: Three things fans saw on offense that led to victory
-
Out of the Shadows: Aleah Finnegan is creating her own legacy
-
Column: The Saints vs. Bengals is a celebration of Louisiana football
-
Goal Posts Down: Reliving LSU's greatest upset win 25 years later
-
Column: Reasons to be skeptical of Tennessee’s ranking
-
Quick Hits: LSU football grabs impressive road win against Florida
-
B Smoke: An up-and-coming artist brings his work to life in Baton Rouge
-
This week in Baton Rouge: LSU Homecoming, African American poetry discussion, record swap
-
Student-run baking business finds success with LSU parents: ‘She just made it so easy’
-
Rise and fall: What happened to the Anthony Richardson hype train?
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 65%
- Feels Like: 84°
- Heat Index: 84°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:31 AM
- Sunset: 06:32:41 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 79F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:07:31 AM
Sunset: 06:32:41 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: SSW @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:08:11 AM
Sunset: 06:31:36 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:08:51 AM
Sunset: 06:30:32 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:09:32 AM
Sunset: 06:29:28 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:10:13 AM
Sunset: 06:28:26 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:10:54 AM
Sunset: 06:27:24 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:11:36 AM
Sunset: 06:26:23 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.