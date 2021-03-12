PHOTOS: LSU women's tennis falls to Georgia
- Jalen Hinton
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Jalen Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Stay up-to-date on the latest campus news. Sign up for the REVEILLE ROARS e-newsletter and breaking news!
Popular This Week
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:16:28 AM
- Sunset: 06:11:48 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Areas of dense morning fog. Considerable cloudiness. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Thursday, March 25. * At 5:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 48.4 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.0 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 25. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. &&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:17:39 AM
Sunset: 06:11:09 PM
Humidity: 95%
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:16:28 AM
Sunset: 06:11:48 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SE @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:16 AM
Sunset: 07:12:27 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 07:14:04 AM
Sunset: 07:13:05 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 71%
Sunrise: 07:12:53 AM
Sunset: 07:13:43 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM
Sunset: 07:14:21 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:10:28 AM
Sunset: 07:14:59 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.