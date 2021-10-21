PHOTOS: Mt. Joy and Briston Maroney hold Fall Tour at Joy Theater in New Orleans
- Abby Kibler
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Tags
Abby Kibler
Multimedia Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Back to School Guide 2021
For more past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Finbomb's sushi burrito: a fantastic combination of cuisines
-
What is 'frat flu?' Unknown illness spreading through campus not COVID, mono or flu, says SHC
-
Homecoming King and Queen emphasize getting involved on campus: 'You can have an impact'
-
Opinion: President Alexander was truly committed to public higher education
-
Six LSU engineering students build a robotic arm to help harvest crawfish
-
LSU transfer sprinter Ashton Hicks impresses in fall: 'He does the little things'
-
Opinion: The LSU Barnes and Noble bookstore is creepy, unwelcoming
-
How Ed Orgeron built championship team, let it all fall apart: 'Time for a new direction'
-
Students protest LSU's handling of former French student accused of rape: 'Safe not silenced'
-
Opinion: The American government is to blame for poor money management, not college students
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 94°
- Heat Index: 94°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 88°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM
- Sunset: 06:27:17 PM
- Dew Point: 70°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM
Sunset: 06:27:17 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:11:58 AM
Sunset: 06:26:17 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:12:40 AM
Sunset: 06:25:17 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:13:23 AM
Sunset: 06:24:18 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 07:14:07 AM
Sunset: 06:23:21 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:14:50 AM
Sunset: 06:22:24 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:15:35 AM
Sunset: 06:21:29 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.