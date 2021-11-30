PHOTOS: Newly hired LSU football head coach Brian Kelly and family fly into Baton Rouge
- Abby Kibler, Savanna Orgeron
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Tags
Abby Kibler
Multimedia Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Savanna Orgeron
Reveille Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Back to School Guide 2021
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 53°
- Heat Index: 53°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 53°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:43:06 AM
- Sunset: 05:03:42 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:43:06 AM
Sunset: 05:03:42 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:43:55 AM
Sunset: 05:03:40 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:44:43 AM
Sunset: 05:03:39 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:45:30 AM
Sunset: 05:03:40 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:46:17 AM
Sunset: 05:03:42 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:47:04 AM
Sunset: 05:03:47 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:47:49 AM
Sunset: 05:03:53 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.