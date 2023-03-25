The annual President’s Day for the LSU Corps of Cadets was held on March 23. "The Corps of Cadets includes the Army and Air Force ROTC units at LSU and the Navy ROTC unit at Southern University," according to the LSU website.
PHOTOS: President's Day for the LSU Corp of Cadets
Matthew Perschall
