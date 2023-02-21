"LSU's printmaking curriculum is one of the most comprehensive and best-equipped in the United States," according to the College of Art and Design's website. Here is a tour of its facilities and a look into one of its classes.
PHOTOS: Printmaking Tour
Feb 16, 2023
Etching inks sit on a shelf Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Various colors of inks sit inside a cabinet Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, within the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
An etching press sits Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Used tarlatan cloths lay in a basket An etching press sits Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
The etching lab adjoins the printmaking room Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
A caution sign rests atop a hot plate Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Letterpresses and other materials used for Book Arts reside Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Lithography stones inside cubbies Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Solvents remain labeled Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Cheesecloths used for lithography hang to dry Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Student relief prints dry Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, on a drying rack in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Black relief ink spreads onto a glass surface Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the printmaking room inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Printmaking facilities reside Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, inside the basement of William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
Past student work is on display Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
LSU graphic design freshman CJ Woods carves into linoleum Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, during class inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
LSU graphic design sophomore Justin Cuny sizes his paper Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, using the paper cutter inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
LSU printmaking professor Leslie Koptcho cooks alligator weed Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to create paper with inside the paper making room within William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
LSU printmaking graduate student Autumn Johnson demonstrates ink mixing Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to her Intro to Printmaking class in William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
LSU printmaking graduate student Autumn Johnson holds an ink knife Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, during a demonstration for her Intro to Printmaking class in William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Feb 16, 2023
A student’s linoleum carving sits Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, during class inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
A student’s in-progress linocut sits Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, during class inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
A linoleum cutter rests Feb. 14, 2023, atop a student’s linoleum sheet during class inside William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
LSU printmaking graduate student Autumn Johnson rolls ink onto a sheet of linoleum Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, during a demonstration for her Intro to Printmaking class in William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
LSU printmaking junior Delaney Peppito prepares a sheet of paper for printing Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, during a demonstration for an Intro to Printmaking class in William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
Feb 16, 2023
LSU printmaking junior Delaney Peppito shows off a fresh print to students Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, during a demonstration for an Intro to Printmaking class in William B. Hatcher Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook