Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.