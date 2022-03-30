PHOTOS: Spring football practice 2022
- Savanna Orgeron
-
- Updated
- Comments
Savanna Orgeron
Reveille Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Best of Campus 2022
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Letter to the Editor: French professor should not be allowed to teach before LSU releases public investigation
-
Rapper Lil Baby booked to perform at LSU’s Groovin’ 2022 concert
-
'Parking on campus is the worst nightmare': LSU professor, student create Parkzen app to help students find parking
-
Four campaigns speak on Title IX, Student Government transparency at 2022 SG debate
-
LSU Football: Meet the four quarterbacks in competition for the starting job in 2022
-
Baton Rouge at risk of 70-mph winds, severe weather Wednesday afternoon
-
LSU Basketball continues to lose players to transfer portal, Adam Miller latest
-
Valuable African American Poetry collection finds new home in Hill Memorial Library Special Collections
-
PHOTOS: Tigers Against Sexual Assault smash plates at 'Smashing Misconceptions' in Free Speech Plaza
-
PHOTOS: LSU Women's Soccer vs. Auburn Exhibition
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 18 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:56:28 AM
- Sunset: 07:22:24 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 0.55 mi
Today
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High near 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana... Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 10... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Sunday, April 10. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 51.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 51.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday, April 10 and continue falling to 33.4 feet Wednesday, April 27. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 78 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ASCENSION ASSUMPTION EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON ORLEANS PLAQUEMINES POINTE COUPEE ST. BERNARD ST. CHARLES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI AMITE PIKE WALTHALL WILKINSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADDIS, AMITE, BATON ROUGE, BAYOU CANE, BAYOU SORREL, BELLE CHASSE, BOGALUSA, BRUSLY, BURAS, CENTREVILLE, CHALMETTE, CLINTON, CONVENT, COVINGTON, CUT OFF, DARLINGTON, DENHAM SPRINGS, DESTREHAN, DEXTER, DOLOROSA, DONALDSONVILLE, EASLEYVILLE, EAST NEW ORLEANS, ENON, FELPS, FORT ADAMS, FRANKLINTON, GALLIANO, GILLSBERG, GLOSTER, GONZALES, GRAMERCY, GREENSBURG, HAMMOND, HOUMA, JACKSON, KENNER, LABADIEVILLE, LACOMBE, LAPLACE, LAROSE, LETTSWORTH, LIBERTY, LIVONIA, LUTCHER, MANDEVILLE, MCCOMB, METAIRIE, MONTPELIER, NEW ORLEANS, NEW ROADS, NORCO, PAINCOURTVILLE, PIERRE PART, PLAQUEMINE, POINTE A LA HACHE, PONCHATOULA, PORT ALLEN, PORT SULPHUR, PRAIRIEVILLE, RACELAND, RESERVE, ROBERT, SALEM, SLIDELL, SMITHDALE, SPILLMAN, ST. FRANCISVILLE, THIBODAUX, TYLERTOWN, VIOLET, WAKEFIELD, WALKER, WATSON, WHITE CASTLE, AND WOODVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR ST. HELENA...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES... At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pride, or 13 miles southeast of Clinton, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Greensburg, Montpelier, Merrydale, Watson, Darlington, Greenwell Spring, Easleyville, Brownfields and Westminster. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 155 and 160. Interstate 12 near mile marker 1. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ascension, St. James, southeastern West Baton Rouge, central Livingston, southeastern Iberville, northwestern Lafourche, south central East Baton Rouge and Assumption Parishes through 630 PM CDT... At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brusly to near Bayou Sorrel. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Livingston, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Supreme and Bayou Sorrel. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 161 and 196. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:56:28 AM
Sunset: 07:22:24 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: W @ 19 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:55:16 AM
Sunset: 07:23:01 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:54:05 AM
Sunset: 07:23:38 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:52:54 AM
Sunset: 07:24:16 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:51:42 AM
Sunset: 07:24:53 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 06:50:31 AM
Sunset: 07:25:30 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 77%
Sunrise: 06:49:21 AM
Sunset: 07:26:07 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.