Most things don't occur in a single instant. Rather, they happen in stages. Below is a collection of images showing the stages of various daily occurrences.
PHOTOS: Stages
Tags
Matthew Perschall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
Opinion: Put the coke back in coke for the sake of the American dream
-
A mysterious rave aims to revive the underground electronic scene in Baton Rouge
-
Why are young adults watching 'Bluey?' The Australian kids' cartoon goes viral on TikTok
-
'Finding my way back to gymnastics and myself': Cammy Hall’s journey to becoming a Tiger
-
What's arriving and leaving Netflix, HBO and Disney+ in March 2023: 'The Last of Us,' 'Succession,' 'The Mandalorian'
-
Inspire ticket aims to address safety, mental health and community
-
Two Louisiana universities rank lowest in suspension rates for misconduct under Title IX, according to USA Today
-
LSU baseball wins Round Rock Classic despite losing first game of 2023 season
-
Theater Review: LSU play ‘To Stand in the Water’ will blow viewers out of the water
-
No evidence to suggest LSU internet outages caused by cyberattack, according to technology services