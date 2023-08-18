Do student photographers ever take a break? It doesn't seem so. Even over summer vacation the Reveille photo staff took time to capture pictures. Check out their favorites images from their travels, work and the zoo!
Erin Barker
I'm from Long Island, New York, so over the summer I went back home. I traveled to Breezy Point in Queens with my family where we visited my cousins at the beach. It was nice seeing my older cousins, who now live across the country in California, Colorado, and Ohio, when they come back to New York for a few weeks each summer with their families. I was also able to go to a few concerts at various venues in New York City with my friends. One of the concerts was at the SummerStage in Central Park which was really fun.
New York
Morgan Cook
While I did travel and photograph out of state, my favorite pictures this summer come from Baton Rouge. I took a summer photography class which meant I had access to LSU’s darkroom and film developing supplies so I decided to bust out my 35mm film camera after two years of not shooting any film. My boyfriend, two of our friends and myself took a trip to the Baton Rouge Zoo where I photographed the animals, their habitats and some scenery around the zoo. Turtles are my favorite animals so I was really excited when the tortoises were so close to the viewing area. One of them even posed for a picture.
Baton Rouge Zoo
Reagan Cotten
I had the opportunity to work as a photographer at Camp Ozark over the summer in Mount Ida, Arkansas. I was promised this job would be hard work, and it did not disappoint. Shooting from early in the morning to late at night was not something I was used to, but it was very rewarding in the end. I made lifelong friends and got to add some photos to my portfolio. Overall, I couldn't be happier with my decision to spend my summer there and would do it again in a heartbeat.
Mount Ida
Francis Dinh
I had the opportunity to travel to many places this summer with my family. My favorite trip, though, was the first trip we took to New Orleans for the Fourth of July. For some, it was their first time in the United States so it was fun to see them experience a new country with its alien culture, habits, food and traditions. Firstly, we walked down the Riverfront to go to the Aquarium. Afterwards, we walked to Café du Monde and stayed there until it was time to go back to the Riverwalk to watch the fireworks.
New Orleans
Tarun Kakarala
This summer I went to India for an internship which sadly fell through. Having still gone to India, however, I wandered the country from coast to coast looking for something to do. During my time there I stayed on farms, visited elephant orphanages and explored different areas. Eventually I made my way to an Ashram, which is like a religious retreat or school, where I ended up teaching the 6th grade class for a month before returning.
India
Matthew Perschall
My family and I went to Chicago over the summer. We of course took in some of the typical sites like the Cloud Gate (that big bean) and rode on the "L." We also took advantage of the variety of places to view art and architecture. A nice lady at the welcome desk of a church on UChicago's campus even let us go to the choir loft for some cool photos. What I enjoyed most were all the trains and the deep-dish pizza.