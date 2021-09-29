PHOTOS: Taking the stairs
- Francis Dinh
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Tags
Francis Dinh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Back to School Guide 2021
For more past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Opinion: Hey LSU, where is my money going?
-
Opinion: The definitive primer on primates
-
LSU alumnus combines art with Louisiana Creole language Kouri-Vini: 'a language of survival'
-
Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana's indoor mask mandate until Oct. 27
-
University enrollment surpasses 7,000 freshmen, overall enrollment at all-time high
-
Students gather on LSU's campus at the country's largest street food festival
-
Opinion: Fan-celebrity relationships have gone too far
-
Sweat shorts mark this semester's newest athleisure trend at LSU
-
Opinion: Oversight needed for Louisiana police
-
Opinion: Gov. Edwards' trip to D.C. for hurricane funding highly needed
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 86°
- Heat Index: 86°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:57:17 AM
- Sunset: 06:52:14 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Tonight
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 78%
Sunrise: 06:57:17 AM
Sunset: 06:52:14 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 77%
Sunrise: 06:57:52 AM
Sunset: 06:51:01 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:58:26 AM
Sunset: 06:49:48 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:59:01 AM
Sunset: 06:48:35 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 06:59:36 AM
Sunset: 06:47:23 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 07:00:12 AM
Sunset: 06:46:11 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:00:47 AM
Sunset: 06:44:59 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.